TORONTO — With just 17 starts since the beginning of the 2018 MLS season, veteran defender Drew Moor knows all about battling his body.

So the 35-year-old Texan felt for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck after his surprise retirement announcement Saturday. Luck, 29, stepped away from his multimillion-dollar contract, citing a mounting cycle of pain during his NFL career.

While Moor doesn't have to face 300-pounders trying to flatten him, he knows the toll injuries can take on an elite athlete

"It's part of the game. It's a mental battle and it's not easy," he said. "Whether it's in the off-season, during the season, it can wear down on you."

Luck told reporters he had to let his body heal.

"I'm in pain, I'm still in pain. It's been four years of this pain, rehab cycle," Luck said. "It's a myriad of issues — calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better."

Moor, who has battled a quad injury as well as a string of minor calf issues since the start of last season, applauded Luck for listening to his body.

"They've dealt with some scary things post-career," he said of NFL players.

"He's a quarterback. He's trusting guys to stop other guys that literally want to decapitate him," Moor added. "And if that's not mentally wearing on you enough, then I don't know what is."