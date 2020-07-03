Toronto FC will depart for Florida one day later than expected for the MLS is Back Tournament, the team announced on Friday.

TFC was expected to fly to Orlando later on Friday but will delay their departure until Saturday in order to complete their pre-travel testing.

The team intends to do their testing on Friday afternoon in order to receive the results on Saturday.

The delay comes one day after head coach Greg Vanney voiced his concerns about the team leaving Toronto for Florida, where the state set a record for positive COVID-19 tests with 10,109 on Thursday and added 9,448 positive tests on Friday.

"NHL teams are coming up to Canada where there is a lot better control of this situation and we are going to the epicentre of the virus,” Vanney told reporters on Thursday. “There are players who weren’t doing the right thing before they went into the bubble. We will do the right thing, but we rely on others.”

FC Dallas has confirmed six positive tests from their players since arriving in Orlando for the tournament.

"There's concern, no doubt," said Vanney. "Because it's showing that the (MLS) bubble is not impenetrable and there are some issues that are going on. The question is how quickly can the protocols that are in place down there get things under control so it doesn't start to spread inside of the bubble.

Toronto is scheduled to open the MLS is Back Tournament on July 10 against DC United.