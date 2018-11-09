Toronto FC will be exempt from the MLS expansion draft that will start populating newcomer FC Cincinnati's roster.

Toronto joins Seattle, Sporting Kansas City, San Jose Earthquakes and Columbus Crew SC in avoiding the Dec. 11 draft. That's because all five lost players — wingback Raheem Edwards in Toronto's case — in the last expansion draft for Los Angeles FC.

The Montreal Impact, Vancouver Whitecaps and 16 other clubs will take part in the five-round expansion draft. They can protect 11 players from their roster.

Clubs can lose no more than one player in the draft. A team that loses a player will receive US$50,000 in general allocation money for the selection.

FC Cincinnati will receive an additional sum of allocation money as compensation for the five exempt teams in the draft.