Toronto FC announced Monday that head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

Assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber was also relieved of his duties.

Toronto FC have a 3-10-7 record this season, having picked up their third win of the year on Saturday against the New England Revolution. The club sits 14th of 15 teams in the East after missing the playoffs last season under Bradley.

“Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here. We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected,” said Toronto FC President Bill Manning.

Bradley joined TFC on November 24, 2021, and during his tenure with the Club, the team compiled a 14-26-19 record. He is the father of currently-injured Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley.

Terry Dunfield has been appointed interim Head Coach of Toronto FC. Dunfield had been serving as U17 Head Coach with Toronto FC Academy.

More details to follow.