Toronto FC get MLS season back on track with win over Union

Toronto FC started the day in the Eastern Conference basement and finished it looking more like the team that won the MLS Cup last season.

Victor Vazquez, Sebastian Giovinco and Jay Chapman scored as Toronto FC turned in a complete effort in Friday's 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Union on a windy and chilly evening at BMO Field.

The host side had several regulars on the shelf with injuries, but still turned in a quality performance. Quick, precision passes were used to break down the Union defence and Toronto took advantage of its opportunities when it got in close.

Vazquez tallied in the 29th minute and Giovinco scored in the 65th — his first goal of the Major League Soccer season — as Toronto (2-4-1) earned its first league victory in five weeks. Chapman added an insurance goal in the 90th minute.

"I thought it was a good disciplined, well-organized, composed performance," said Toronto head coach Greg Vanney.

Toronto moved out of the Eastern cellar — leapfrogging Montreal and D.C. United — with the three points. Philadelphia fell to 2-4-2 on the season.

Toronto forward Jozy Altidore (hamstring) and defenders Drew Moor (quad), Justin Morrow (calf), Chris Mavinga (hamstring), Eriq Zavaleta (quad) and Nick Hagglund (hamstring) all sat out.

Coach Greg Vanney used a 4-1-4-1 formation with captain Michael Bradley anchoring a back line that included Gregory van der Wiel, Auro and Ashtone Morgan. The Union went with a 4-2-3-1 setup.

With the wind howling in the first half, Giovinco tested Andre Blake with a shot from distance that forced the Philadelphia goalkeeper to fully extend for the save.

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono showed his form moments later.

He displayed quick reflexes to get a piece of the ball on a header by Union captain Alejandro Bedoya. The ball hit the bar and was cleared.

Giovinco helped set up the opening goal by finding Nicolas Hasler charging down the right side. Hasler fed the ball into the middle where it was deftly stroked into the corner by Vazquez.

It was the second goal of the season for the Spanish midfielder, who also tallied in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Chicago.

The Union managed the occasional scoring chance, but seemed rather flummoxed overall. Vazquez helped pull the strings for Toronto while Bradley and van der Wiel offered a steady presence at the back.

"It's huge," Chapman said of the result. "I think the past three games, we've played well but we've gotten pretty unlucky. We've got some injuries, guys have been having long spells, so to get the three points and get back on track within MLS is very important for us. The guys are happy."

Philadelphia's Jack Elliott was shown a yellow card in the first half. Giovinco and Morgan were also carded before halftime.

Toronto used a strong counter-attack to pad its lead in the second half. Jonathan Osorio found space in the midfield before passing to Giovinco outside the box.

Giovinco took advantage of a rather timid defensive effort from Elliott, who didn't make a challenge and stumbled. The Toronto star moved past him and used his left foot to squeeze the ball past Blake.

Chapman later sealed the win with a strong strike for his first goal of the season.

Toronto improved to 2-1-1 at home while Philadelphia fell to 0-3-0 on the road. TFC outshot the Union 16-5 overall and had eight shots on target while the visitors managed three.

"We stayed within the flow and the rhythm of what it is we want to do," Vanney said. "It never really got hectic or chaotic, which is nice. It stayed controlled throughout the course of the game.

"It's nice to see a game just remain controlled from beginning to end."

Announced attendance was 24,728.

Toronto's last MLS win was a 3-1 decision over Real Salt Lake on March 30. The Reds fielded reserve-heavy lineups at times last month during their run to the CONCACAF Champions League final.

The Union will continue their three-game road swing Wednesday with a visit to Columbus. Toronto will entertain the Seattle Sounders on the same night.

