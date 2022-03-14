Toronto FC says fullback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who was forced to leave Saturday's 2-1 loss in Columbus with an apparent leg injury, has been cleared to train as normal this week.

The news did not look so bright on the weekend when the 17-year-old Marshall-Rutty went down with what looked like a non-contact injury to his right knee. He received treatment and returned to the field but indicated he needed to come off and was eventually substituted in the 12th minute.

Toronto was already without fellow fullback Jacob Shaffelburg on the weekend due to a leg injury. Marshall-Rutty and Shaffelburg are both former wingers who have been converted to fullback this season by new coach Bob Bradley.

Toronto (0-2-1) hosts D.C. United (2-0-1) on Saturday.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022