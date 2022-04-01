Toronto FC announced Friday that the club has signed defender Kobe Franklin to a short-term loan agreement from Toronto FC II, the club’s MLS NEXT Pro side.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.

Franklin, 18, recently completed his first season with Toronto FC II, where he recorded two goals and six assists in 24 appearances in the 2021 USL League One (USL One). He joined TFC II on May 13, 2021 and made his professional debut on May 22 against North Texas SC.

Franklin finished in the top three in two categories of the 2021 USL League One Awards: Young Player of the Year and Defender of the Year.

He represented the Canadian National Team at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, starting two of the team’s three games in Brazil.