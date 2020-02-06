Toronto FC's new jersey is said to represent the diversity of cultures living in the Toronto area.

The Whitecaps' 2020 "Wave" jersey offers a reflection of Vancouver and the water that surrounds the city. The Montreal Impact's new kit sports the shape of the province of Quebec at the bottom.

As Major League Soccer prepares to kick off its 25th season later this month, the league's 26 teams looked for meaning in unveiling new Adidas jerseys Wednesday night at local events as well as a national celebration in New York City in conjunction with Fashion Week.

All three new jerseys for the Canadian teams are secondary kit.

Vancouver, for example, will wear the new Wave kit for the first two home matches, and then white for the rest of home schedule. Toronto's primary home jersey is the same as the red one from last season.

Toronto's new "Unity Kit" is light grey with traditional red use as accents. The "jock tag" —the small square toward the jersey's left front — references the 28 surrounding cities in the GTA.

It's a first return to light grey for Toronto since 2009, traditional red is used as accents.

Montreal's new secondary kit is the first in grey since the club's arrival in MLS. Also featuring shades black, it sports the shape of the province of Quebec at the bottom "and three of the club's values, passion, pride, and authenticity, inside the collar."

🎉 NOUVEAU! / NEW! @adidassoccer



Notre nouveau maillot secondaire a été dévoilé ce soir; affichez vos couleurs dès maintenant! >>> https://t.co/7KuUfMREkw



Our new secondary jersey has been unveiled tonight; show your colors now! >>> https://t.co/7KuUfMREkw#FORWARD25 #IMFC pic.twitter.com/f9HmfuTQoK — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) February 6, 2020

Inscribed on the nape of the Vancouver jersey neck is the city's motto, "By Sea Land and Air We Prosper." The waves are also a nod to Vancouver's flag, which adorns the jersey's jock tag.