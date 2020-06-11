Toronto FC, Impact draw into Group C for 'MLS is Back Tournament'

The draw for Major League Soccer's the 'MLS is Back Tournament' was held on Thursday as the league determined its return to play groupings.

Here is how the draw turned out:

'MLS is Back Tournament' Group Format

Group A (Eastern Conference) - Orlando City SC, Inter Miami, New York City FC, Philadelphia Union, Chicago Fire, Nashville SC

Group B (Western Conference) - Seattle Sounders, FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps, San Jose Earthquakes

Group C (Eastern Conference) - Toronto FC, New England Revolution, Montreal Impact, DC United

Group D (Western Conference) - Real Salt Lake, Sporting KC, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United

Group E (Eastern Conference) - Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew

Group F (Western Conference) - LA FC, LA Galaxy, Houston Dynamo, Portland Timbers

Toronto FC is one of the five seeded teams to play in a group of four, along with the three other 2019 playoff semifinalists - Atlanta United, Los Angeles FC and the Seattle Sounders – plus Real Salt Lake, the team with the next highest points total in the Western Conference in 2019.

The MLS announced the plans for the tournament, which will take place at Disney World in Orlando, on Wednesday.

Starting July 8, there will be 16 consecutive days of group stage matches – three games per team - with games being played at at 9 a.m., 8 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. ET to avoid the extreme heat and humidity during the day in Orlando. The the top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-place finishers, will move on to the Round-of-16 knockout stage.

The winner of the tournament will take the Champions League spot usually awarded to the MLS regular-season points leader in the conference opposite of the 2020 Supporters' Shield winner.

The league is hoping to continue the 2020 regular season sometime after the 54-match tournament is completed on Aug. 11. Group stage matches in the Florida competition will count in the 2020 regular-season standings.

Teams are slated to begin arriving in Orlando on June 24.