TORONTO — It appears Toronto FC is nearing a decision on its search for a permanent coach.

But it also seems the MLS club has various options, one of which is keeping Terry Dunfield on as interim coach for the remaining 10 games of the season.

"We're going to come to a decision pretty soon here that will let us know if we're going in a specific direction or if Terry is getting the nod to complete the season," general manager Jason Hernandez said Tuesday. "I think soon enough we'll have our answer."

Toronto has been looking for a permanent head coach since firing Bob Bradley, who doubled as sporting director, on June 26.

Dunfield, a former Toronto FC player, was elevated to interim coach from his role of under-17 head coach with the TFC academy.

Toronto has been linked to both Canada coach John Herdman and Forge FC coach Bobby Smyrniotis, among others, in recent days. TFC has declined to comment on specific names other to say that no stone is being left unturned in the coaching search.

And while Toronto (3-11-10) has lost six straight in all competitions while being outscored 13-0 since Bradley was fired, Hernandez says he is satisfied with Dunfield's performance.

Dunfield has had "to coach with one hand tied behind his back," said Hernandez, citing conversations about moving players in and out during the league's secondary transfer window that was open July 5 through Aug. 2.

"Terry, in many ways, has had an uphill battle, for a bunch of different variables that have been thrown at him," added Hernandez, who was promoted to general manager from assistant GM the day after Bradley was axed. "I've been quite happy with the work that we see every day in training. I think the players are responding and showing an ability to come together and work toward … the principles and the ideas that Terry has put into place."

Former TFC star Dwayne De Rosario was on the training field Tuesday, helping the 41-year-old Dunfield and his coaching staff.

"A lot of really good work has gone into trying to prepare the team every week for every game," said Hernandez. "Certainly we all look at the results and say 'We've come up short.' … Having the ability to train over these last couple of weeks, having the ability to get some guys healthy and then having the ability to insert some new talent and new players into the mix, all of those leave me to believe that there's certainly more positive days coming here on matchdays."

Toronto returns from a three-week layoff Sunday when it hosts CF Montreal (9-12-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023