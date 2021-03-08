Multiple members of Toronto FC’s team delegation have tested positive for COVID-19, the organization announced on Monday.

As a precaution, club personnel are currently isolating and all training has been stopped until both contact tracing and follow-up testing can take place.

The team says it is working with Toronto Public Health to ensure that the players can return to training when it’s possible to do so safely.

On Friday, Toronto FC announced that they will open the season playing out of Florida. The team plans to train at the Omni Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando.