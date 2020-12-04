Should Osorio have been sent off for kicking Muyl?

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio has been suspended for one match and fined an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 32nd minute of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup against Nashville SC on Nov. 24.

Osorio will serve the suspension in Toronto's first match of the 2021 MLS regular season. During the match, he appeared to kick out at Nashville's Alex Muyl but was not punished by the referee.

TFC was eliminated in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs by Nashville after dropping the match 1-0.

The 28-year-old had one goal and three assists in 17 games in 2020 for TFC.





