TORONTO — Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, who has played just 34 minutes for Toronto FC this season because of a groin injury, has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against visiting Atlanta.

The 31-year-old Insigne, the highest-paid player in MLS, has missed the last six games since coming off the pitch in the 34th minute of TFC's season-opening 3-2 loss Feb. 25 at D.C. United.

But while the forecast is more favourable for Insigne, Toronto (1-1-5) will be without veteran defender Matt Hedges on the weekend.

The reliable centre back is out due to concussion protocols after taking a ball to the face early in last week's 0-0 draw at Nashville. Hedges, a former MLS Defender of the Year, finished out the first half but was substituted at the break.

Also listed as unavailable are Toronto forward Adama Diomande (hamstring), midfielder Victor Vazquez (lower body) and fullback Cristian Gutierrez (non-COVID illness).

Diomande has not played since a 1-1 tie in Atlanta in TFC's second game of the season. The Norwegian veteran was replaced at halftime due to injury.

Insigne, whose salary was listed at US$14 million last year, has played just 12 league games, with six goals and two assists, since arriving in North America from Italy mid-season last year. When healthy, he has been an offensive sparkplug but injuries and a family health issue last season have disrupted his play.

In a statement last month, TFC said the Italian had suffered a "setback'' March 10 in training with a follow-up scan showing "aggravation of the groin.''

At the time, the prognosis was he would not be available for the next three to four games. Nashville represented the fourth game since then.

Toronto coach Bob Bradley said last week that the Atlanta game "can be a possibility" for Insigne's return.

Atlanta (4-1-2) is without goalkeeper/captain Brad Guzan, expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks after tearing the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at New York City FC. Former TFC 'keeper Quentin Westberg is expected to get the start at BMO Field.

Fullback Andrew Gutman (adductor) is questionable.

April 13, 2023