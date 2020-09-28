1h ago
TFC's Laryea named MLS player of the week
The Canadian Press
MLS: Toronto FC 3, Crew 1
TORONTO — Canadian fullback Richie Laryea has been named MLS player of the week after scoring one goal and helping set up two more in Toronto FC's 3-1 win over Columbus Crew SC in East Hartford, Conn.
The 25-year-old from Toronto had a hand in TFC's first two goals Sunday and then scored on a brilliant solo effort in the 76th minute, dancing past two defenders before firing home a shot from a tight angle.
Jozy Altidore opened the scoring in the 48th minute after Laryea sent a low cross to Alejandro Pozuelo, who put the ball on a platter for Altidore to hammer home. Pozuelo made it 2-1 in the 59th minute after Laryea found him just outside the penalty box.
It was the first of six regular-season contests for Toronto at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. All three Canadian teams have been forced to find a pandemic home away from home because of travel restrictions barring U.S. clubs from crossing the border.
The MLS player of the week is chosen through both media and fan voting. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters comprises 75 per cent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.