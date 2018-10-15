Toronto FC's Vazquez out for season after knee surgery

Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez is done for the season after having arthroscopic knee surgery.

The 31-year-old Spanish playmaker has eight goals and nine assists in 21 games in a season interrupted by injury.

Vazquez has had chronic knee problems in his career but was also dogged by a nerve issue and a sore back this season. He had started the last five games for Toronto, however.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney said the decision was made to get the surgery done sooner than later. Vazquez is expected to make a full recovery.

Toronto was eliminated from playoff contention in its last outing, a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Oct. 6.

TFC wraps up the regular season with away games at D.C. United and Montreal before finishing at home to Atlanta United.