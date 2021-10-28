TFC's Soteldo may be sidelined for last few games of season

TORONTO — Injured Toronto FC winger Yeferson Soteldo may be done for the season.

While Toronto (6-19-7) only has two regular-season games and at least one Canadian Championship outing remaining, Toronto coach Javier Perez says the Venezuelan designated player's participation is in doubt.

"It's a possibility that he can be done for the season," Perez said Thursday.

"Yeferson is out for the next couple of games at least," the Spaniard added. "I saw him this morning. He's progressing well. But he's not even running outside. So at this moment in time, it's difficult to anticipate when he's going to be back with the team or whether he's going to back for any of the games that we have for the remainder of the season."

On the plus side, Perez says Soteldo's rehab is progressing and is no longer in pain.

"But it's going to be difficult to bring him back before the end of the season," he said.

Soteldo has missed the last two matches since leaving 39 minutes into Toronto's 3-0 road loss against Inter Miami on Oct. 20, favouring a hamstring.

Toronto plays at Atlanta on Saturday

Soteldo signed with Toronto on April 26, making his MLS debut off the bench May 8 against the New York Red Bulls — three games into TFC's MLS schedule. Despite his late arrival, he has seen more action that Toronto's other two designated players.

Soteldo has appeared in 24 league games (1,740 minutes) with three goals and 10 assists.

Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, last year's MLS MVP who has been hampered by lower body injuries this season, has seen action in 17 games (1,212 minutes) with one goal and four assists.

Forward Jozy Altidore, sidelined by injuries and exiled for seven weeks after falling out with former coach Chris Armas, has played in 14 games (677 minutes) with four goals and no assists. Two of those goals have come in the last two games.

Also Thursday, Perez revealed goalkeeper Alex Bono had been hurt in the morning training session, saying he would have a better idea of the extent of the injury Friday.

Quentin Westberg has started the last two games in the Toronto goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021