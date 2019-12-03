MLS runners-up Toronto FC selected veteran forward Juan Agudelo in stage two of the league's re-entry draft on Tuesday.

The former United States international spent the past six seasons with the New England Revolution.

The 27-year-old Agudelo made 18 appearances for the Revs in 2019, scoring twice.

Born in Colombia and raised in Barnegat Township, NJ, Agudelo is in his second MLS stint. A product of the New York Red Bulls academy, Agudelo spent four seasons in MLS from 2010 to 2013 with the Red Bulls, Chivas USA and the Revs before heading to Europe and signing with Stoke City.

Agudelo would never go on to play with the Potters, having had visa issues, but spent a season on loan with Eridivisie side Utrecht in 2013-14, scoring three goals in 14 appearances. After the termination of his Stoke deal, he returned to the Revs in 2015.

In 215 career MLS appearances, Agudelo has 46 goals and 22 assists.

Internationally, Agudelo has been capped 28 times by the USMNT and scored three goals