TORONTO — Turning a losing result into a draw typically would be cause for celebration.

But with nine games remaining in the regular season and just three at home, Toronto FC wasn't smiling after rallying for a single point on Saturday.

Patrick Mullins scored the equalizer in the 77th minute as Toronto FC played to a 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC at BMO Field

"We need to pick up three points every time we are at home," defender Omar Gonzalez said. "That's why we're all upset about tonight. We didn't lose, but it feels like we lost."

TFC (9-10-6) had a chance to move into the top seven in the Eastern Conference, a requirement to qualify for the playoffs, had they picked up three points. They had to settle for one.

Benji Michel scored the lone goal for Orlando (8-11-6) in the 69th minute.

Both teams opened the game a little sluggish as they tried to find their footing.

The Reds had a couple of scoring chances in the opening half. In the fourth minute, Alejandro Pozuelo's chip from inside the box sailed just over the crossbar.

In the 28th minute, Pozuelo set up another chance for Toronto FC. His chip pass from outside the box narrowly missed Jozy Altidore inside the box. His attempt to head the ball down missed and went out of bounds.

Orlando had the only shot on target in the first half. Nani's shot from outside the box was headed for the net. TFC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg managed to get a hand on the ball along the goal line and sent the ball out of bounds.

Toronto midfielder Marky Delgado was issued a yellow card in the 34th minute for a hard tackle on Nani. The Orlando midfielder stayed in the game despite a brief delay for examination by the team's medical staff.

Toronto came out strong to start the second half.

Midfielder Richie Laryea had a chance in the box. Despite an initial tackle by Orlando's Kamal Miller than went uncalled, Laryea got a shot on target, but 'keeper Brian Rowe saved it in the middle of the goal.

In the 59th minute, Tsubasa Endoh thought he scored the first goal for TFC. His shot from outside the box landed on top of the net.

In the 62nd minute, Pozuelo's shot from in close hit the post.

Delgado had a shot from in close that was saved by Rowe in the 66th minute.

After a dominating attack from Toronto FC, Orlando scored on the first opportunity of the second half. Two minutes after coming onto the field via substitution, Chris Mueller found Michel, who put the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the 69th minute.

"We fell asleep on the one play," Gonzalez said. "The margin in error for us is slim."

Minutes later, Michel tackled Laryea and a penalty was initially awarded to TFC. After video-assisted review, the penalty was changed to a free kick after it was determined that the foul took place outside of the box.

On the ensuing kick, Mullins scored from inside the box after picking up the loose ball from Michael Bradley's shot to tie the game 1-1 in the 77th minute.

"I ran straight back to the halfway line because before I enter the game I'm telling myself I'm going to get a goal back and we're going to win the game," Mullins said. "I wish I could have shown the fans how truly happy I was to score a goal, but in that moment I was focused to try and get the three points."

In the 82nd minute, Orlando's Lamine Sane was shown a yellow card for a hard tackle.

In injury time, Gonzalez had a header sail over the bar.

"The onus is on us to bring the energy from the first whistle because we have the calibre to do that," Gonzalez said. "We just don't go after it. Be smart. Be organized. Stay compact, but go after teams."

Notes: Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow was unavailable to the club after picking up a red card in the team's 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls last week. ... Midfielder Nicholas Benezet made his home debut for TFC when he subbed into the match in the 88th minute. ... Toronto returns to action Wednesday when it hosts the Ottawa Fury in the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal. Toronto won the first leg 2-0 in Ottawa.