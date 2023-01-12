Toronto FC has signed veteran Norwegian forward Adama Diomande through 2024 with an option for 2025.

Diomande, who turns 33 next month, was with Norway's Odds BK most recently but previously played for Toronto head coach Bob Bradley at Norway's Stabaek (2015) and Los Angeles FC (2018).

"He is a proven striker with vast experience playing in MLS and Europe. His smart runs, athletic presence, and skill to finish in the box will immediately impact our attack,” Bradley said in a statement.

Bradley, who doubles as TFC's sporting director, had been looking to add to a strike force that features Jesus Jimenez, Ayo Akinola, Deandre Kerr and Jordan Perruzza with Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi manning the wings.

Diomande had 24 goals and 11 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for LAFC from 2018 to 2020. Nine of those goals came in his first seven MLS games, including the first hat-trick in LAFC's history on June 30, 2018.

He had eight goals and seven assists in 2019 when LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield.

Diomande left Los Angeles in August 2020, with the club saying his contract was terminated by mutual agreement after he made the team aware of a "personal situation."

Diomande began his career at the youth academies of Holmlia, Valerenga and FK Lyn in Norway, making his pro debut with Lyn in October 2008.

He went on to play for IL Hodd and Stromsgodset Toppfotball in Norway before joining Belarus's Dinamo Minsk, Stabaek and England's Hull City.

The well-travelled Diomande has also had stints with Dubai CSC in the United Arab Emirates, Cangzhou Mighty Lions in China, and Al-Sailiya SC and Al-Arabi SC in Qatar.

Diomande has won 11 caps for Norway, making his debut against Azerbaijan in a Euro 2016 qualifying match in June 2015.

In April 2020, Diomande showed his FIFA soccer video game skills when he and esports pro Martin (RemiMartinn) Oregel won the first episode of the eMLS Tournament Special.

Toronto, which picked up Diomande off waivers, is currently in pre-season training in San Diego.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.