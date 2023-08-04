Toronto FC announced the signing of forward Prince Owusu on Friday from 2. Bundesliga side Jahn Regensburg.

The deal for the 26-year-old German is through 2024 with an option for 2025.

We are very happy to add Prince to our attacking group during this summer window," TFC general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. "He has just completed a successful campaign in Germany and fits the profile of what we are looking to add in a striker. His ability to be a reliable target in possession while also being a constant threat with his smart and powerful runs in behind opposing defences will be a welcomed combination here at TFC."

A native of Wertheim, Owusu is a product of the Stuttgart academy and spent the past season at Jahn Regensburg where he played alongside Canada defender Scott Kennedy. Owusu had 10 goals in 34 appearances for the team.

Internationally, Owusu represented Germany at a number of youth levels