Toronto FC has signed Argentine winger/forward Pablo Piatti as its new designated player.

The 30-year-old Piatti leaves Barcelona-based Espanyol for Major League Soccer on a free transfer. Having passed a medical, he is expected to head to training camp in California on Saturday to join the rest of the team.

The search for an attacker by GM Ali Curtis and others has taken the club from South America to Europe.

Piatti joins Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo and U.S. international striker Jozy Altidore as TFC designated players.

The third spot came open in December when captain Michael Bradley accepted a new deal using targeted allocation money, opening up room for another marquee player under the MLS salary cap.

