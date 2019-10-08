Toronto FC has a fitness worry with Jozy Altidore ahead of the Reds' October 19th date against DC United at BMO Field during Round 1 of the MLS Playoffs.

U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old Altidore has withdrawn from the USMNT squad set to face Cuba and Canada next week in CONCACAF Nations League action with a quad injury.

📰 | Due to injury, forward Jozy Altidore has been forced to withdraw from the #USMNT roster for this month's @CNationsLeague matches vs. 🇨🇺 and 🇨🇦. The roster now stands at 25 players. — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 8, 2019

Altidore limped off the field in the 70th minute of TFC’s season-ending 1-0 win over Columbus Crew on Sunday evening.

“His quad was sore,” TFC head coach Greg Vanney said after the game. “I don’t know to the extent, we don’t know quite where he’s at. We’ll have to see from an MRI what it looks like and what our timeline might be and how we’ll deal with it.”

In 23 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this season, his fifth with the club, Altidore scored 11 goals.

The MLS Champions in 2017 with Altidore scoring the match-winning goal, TFC returns to the postseason after a one-year absence.

The winner of the DC United/TFC match will meet New York City FC, the top team in the East, on October 23rd at Yankee Stadium.