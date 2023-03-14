Toronto FC claimed defender Cristian Gutierrez off waivers from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Gutierrez, 26, made 44 appearances over three seasons for the Whitecaps, who signed him from Chilean side Colo-Colo in 2020.

“We are thankful to Cristian for his time at the club and wish him all the best in the future," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement.

Born in Greenfield Park, Que. and raised in Santiago, Gutierrez made his professional debut for Colo-Colo in 2015 and made 27 appearances for the club before his return to North America.

Having represented Chile at the under-20 level, Gutierrez filed FIFA paperwork to represent Canada at the senior. He was called up to the preliminary 60-man squad for the 2021 Gold Cup, but did not make the final team and has yet to appear for Canada.