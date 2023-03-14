TFC claims Gutierrez off waivers from Whitecaps
Toronto FC claimed defender Cristian Gutierrez off waivers from the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Gutierrez, 26, made 44 appearances over three seasons for the Whitecaps, who signed him from Chilean side Colo-Colo in 2020.
“We are thankful to Cristian for his time at the club and wish him all the best in the future," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement.
Born in Greenfield Park, Que. and raised in Santiago, Gutierrez made his professional debut for Colo-Colo in 2015 and made 27 appearances for the club before his return to North America.
Having represented Chile at the under-20 level, Gutierrez filed FIFA paperwork to represent Canada at the senior. He was called up to the preliminary 60-man squad for the 2021 Gold Cup, but did not make the final team and has yet to appear for Canada.