Toronto FC's lineup for its home opener on Saturday could be bolstered with the return of Lorenzo Insigne.

The Italy winger returned to training on Tuesday after having been sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Insigne, 31, was subbed out of the Reds' season-opening match against DC United on Feb. 25 in the 34th-minute in obvious discomfort. TFC went on to lose the match 3-2.

The former Napoli man didn't dress in the team's 1-1 draw with Atlanta United this past Saturday night.

Since arriving in Major League Soccer last July, Insigne has six goals in 12 league matches.

The Reds are set to host Columbus Crew at BMO Field on Saturday evening in the latest edition of Trillium Cup action.

After winning the title for three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021, the Crew won the 2022 edition with an aggregate score of 4-2.

Since the inception of the Trillium Cup in 2008 upon TFC's arrival in MLS, the Crew holds an 8-7 edge over their Canadian rivals.