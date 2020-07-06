57m ago
TFC will travel to Orlando on Monday
Toronto FC will travel to Orlando for the MLS is Back tournament on Monday after their latest round of tests all came back negative, according to TSN soccer analyst Kristian Jack. TFC has twice delayed their departure for the tournament.
TSN.ca Staff
Vanney describes concerns, challenges of playing in Orlando bubble
Toronto FC will travel to Orlando for the MLS is Back tournament on Monday after their latest round of tests all came back negative, according to TSN soccer analyst Kristian Jack.
TFC has twice delayed their departure for the tournament. They were originally supposed to leave Toronto on Friday but pushed the flight back a day.
On Saturday the team announced that a member of its travel party reported they were experiencing symptoms and that the team would undergo another round of testing before leaving for Florida.
Toronto FC is scheduled to open the tournament against DC United on Friday.