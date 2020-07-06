Toronto FC will travel to Orlando for the MLS is Back tournament on Monday after their latest round of tests all came back negative, according to TSN soccer analyst Kristian Jack.

Toronto FC have received the results of their latest tests. I’m told all came back negative and the team will travel to Orlando this afternoon for the MLS is Back Tournament. #tfclive — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) July 6, 2020

TFC has twice delayed their departure for the tournament. They were originally supposed to leave Toronto on Friday but pushed the flight back a day.

On Saturday the team announced that a member of its travel party reported they were experiencing symptoms and that the team would undergo another round of testing before leaving for Florida.

Toronto FC is scheduled to open the tournament against DC United on Friday.