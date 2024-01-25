Toronto hosts New York in rematch of first-ever PWHL game on TSN

PWHL Toronto lost the first game in league history on home ice to PWHL New York, the teams meet again in Toronto, Friday at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Ella Shelton scored the first goal in PWHL history in the first period and New York found the net three more times in the third period as they cruised to a 4-0 victory at Mattamy Athletic Centre to open the schedule.

Toronto did get revenge four days later when they went on the road to defeat New York, in their home opener, 3-2 thanks to goals from Natalie Spooner, Alexa Vasko and Emma Maltais.

It has been a struggle early in the season for Toronto who are last in the PWHL with five points and are tied for the fewest goals scored with 12.

Brittany Howard scored her first PWHL goal in Toronto’s last outing, a 3-1 defeat on the road against PWHL Ottawa.

Spooner currently leads the team with three markers, while Rebecca Leslie’s five assists make her the team’s points leader.

Jade Downie-Landry scored a hat trick for PWHL New York in a 4-1 victory over PWHL Boston on Saturday, the last time they took the ice.

Jessie Eldridge scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season in the win.

New York is currently tied with Boston and Ottawa on eight points, though both of those teams have a game in hand entering action on Friday.

Following Thursday’s game, Toronto will play three of their next four games at home, with a trip to Boston also in the mix.

New York returns home to face Minnesota on Sunday, before a road trip that will take them to Ottawa and Boston.

It was announced on Thursday that the Feb. 16 game between PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montreal will now be played at Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

The game was originally scheduled for Mattamy Athletic Centre.