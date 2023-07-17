Toronto is in consideration to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale reports the league will announce the decision at the owners' meeting in November and is deciding among Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Toronto. Nightengale adds that Atlanta -- which was supposed to host the 2021 All-Star Game before it was removed as a protest over the state of Georgia's voting rights restrictions -- is considered to be the favourite at this point.

The 2024 All-Star Game is slated for Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and the 2026 All-Star Game is scheduled for Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the signing of the American declaration of independence.

Toronto last hosted the MLB All-Star Game in 1991.