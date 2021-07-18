How will McCann fit in for Maple Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have left forward Alex Kerfoot unprotected for the Seattle Expansion Draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Alex Kerfoot left unprotected by the Maple Leafs. Far from a surprise, but a very good player. https://t.co/htULuL5SGo — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 18, 2021

Kerfoot, 26, had eight goals and 23 points in 56 games last season. He had one goal and six points in seven games in the Maple Leafs' first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs acquired Kerfoot from the Colorado Avalanche along with Tyson Barrie and a sixth-round pick on July 1, 2019 in exchange for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosén and a third-round pick.

Kerfoot has two years remaining on four-year, $14 milllion deal he signed in 2019 with a $3.5 million AAV.