Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos scored just over four minutes into the third period to knot the score 1-1 and force overtime with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 on Saturday.

Auston Matthews opened the scoring at the 13:47 mark of the second period to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead.

Ilya Samsonov has turned away 30 shots for the Leafs and Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy has made 20 saves so far.

Toronto made some lineup changes ahead of the game.

Forward Michael Bunting, who was suspended for three games and then held out as a healthy scratch for Game 5, will return for the Leafs.

Defenceman Justin Holl was scratched from the lineup.

Sam Lafferty and Zach Aston-Reese will also not play Saturday, while defencemen Erik Gustafsson and Timothy Liljegren took warmups and were expected to be in action, giving the Leafs a formation of 11 forwards and seven defencemen for Game 6.

The Leafs entered Saturday's clash in Tampa Bay with a 3-2 lead in the series.