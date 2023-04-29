The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning were scoreless after the first period of Game 6 of their first-round series on Monday.

The Leafs went 0-for-2 on power-play chances.

Ilya Samsonov turned away 10 shots for the Maple Leafs and Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy made seven saves.

Toronto made some lineup changes ahead of the game.

Forward Michael Bunting, who was suspended for three games and then held out as a healthy scratch for Game 5, will return for the Leafs.

Defenceman Justin Holl was scratched from the lineup.

Sam Lafferty and Zach Aston-Reese will also not play Saturday, while defencemen Erik Gustafsson and Timothy Liljegren also drew in, giving the Leafs a formation of 11 forwards and seven defencemen for Game 6.

The Leafs entered Saturday's clash in Tampa Bay with a 3-2 lead in the series.