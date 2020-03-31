TSN Turning Point: When did the Leafs' rebuild veer off path?

KHL forward Alexander Barabanov and his agent Dan Milstein will begin interviewing interested NHL teams starting Tuesday, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes as front-runners for his services, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday.

Alexander Barabanov’s agent, Dan Milstein will begin interviewing interested NHL teams today. Toronto and Arizona remain the frontrunners at this stage. Both clubs have been working on the Russian forward for almost two years. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 31, 2020

Dreger, who noted last week it wasn't a guarantee Barabanov will make the switch to the NHL, added that both the Maple Leafs and Coyotes have been working to add the winger for almost two years.

Barabanov, 25, has spent his entire professional career in the KHL, playing for SKA St. Petersburg over the past seven seasons.

In 43 games this season, Barabanov posted 11 goals and nine assists. He added one goal and three points in four playoff games.

Barabanov, who won gold with the Olympic Athletes from Russia in 2018, had a career-high 17 goals and 46 points in 58 games last year.