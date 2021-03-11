The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-assigned defencemen Martin Marinicin and Calle Rosen and goaltender Joseph Woll to the team's taxi squad.

Forward Alexander Barabanov, defenceman Mikko Lehtonen, defenceman Timothy Liljegren and forward Nic Petan have been loaned to the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 11, 2021

Lehtonen has not played since Feb. 24 and has been a healthy scratch for seven consecutive games.