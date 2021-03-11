The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-assigned defencemen Martin Marinicin and Calle Rosen and goaltender Joseph Woll to the team's taxi squad. 

The Maple Leafs also loaned four players to the AHL's Marlies in forwards Alexander Barabanov and Nic Petan and defencemen Mikko Lehtonen and Timothy Liljegren. '

Lehtonen has not played since Feb. 24 and has been a healthy scratch for seven consecutive games. 

 