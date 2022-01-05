Leafs' Matthews on ice at practice, plans on playing vs. Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews was on the ice for practice on Wednesday ahead of a matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Auston Matthews is taking the morning skate at Scotiabank Arena. Whether he plays tonight vs. Edmonton will be determined by how he feels after missing the last two days of practice. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 5, 2022

Matthews said that he feels great and plans on playing against the struggling Oilers.

Auston Matthews: "I feel great. ... I plan on playing." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 5, 2022

On Tuesday, Matthews received a negative PCR test, but was held out of practice for precautionary reasons.

Matthews was also absent from Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19.

Matthews was named the NHL's first star of the month for December after registering 10 goals and four assists in seven games.

The 24-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2020 at home in Arizona while the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the pandemic.