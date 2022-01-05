Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews was on the ice for practice on Wednesday ahead of a matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Matthews said that he feels great and plans on playing against the struggling Oilers.

On Tuesday, Matthews received a negative PCR test, but was held out of practice for precautionary reasons.

Matthews was also absent from Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19.

Matthews was named the NHL's first star of the month for December after registering 10 goals and four assists in seven games.

The 24-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2020 at home in Arizona while the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the pandemic.