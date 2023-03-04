Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews was hobbled after a puck struck him in the knee in the first period, and was not on the ice for the beginning of the second in their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Matthews recorded two shots on goal in just over six minutes of ice time before he exited late in the first period.

The 25-year-old has 28 goals and 61 points in 55 games this season coming into action on Saturday. He won the Hart Trophy last season after setting the Maple Leafs' franchise record for goals in a season with 60.

Toronto was tied 0-0 with Vancouver when Matthews exited, and they have won eight of their last 10 contests en route to a 38-16-8 record on the season.