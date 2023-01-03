Tarasenko and O'Reilly's absence not changing Leafs' plan of attack vs. Blues

Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have the opportunity to make some franchise history Tuesday night against the Blues in St. Louis.

Both are nearing 500 career points which would set new Leafs' records for the quickest players to reach the half-century mark with the team.

Matthews, 25, has scored 277 goals and 222 assists for 499 points over 444 career games while the 25-year-old Marner has 152 goals and 345 assists for 497 points over 464 career games.

Currently, the fastest Leafs to reach 500-career points as members of the team are former captains Mats Sundin and Rick Vaive, who both accomplished the feat in 495 games.

Maple Leafs Players Fastest to 500 Points (with Toronto)

Mats Sundin - 495 games

Rick Vaive - 495 games

Darryl Sittler - 517 games

Frank Mahovlich - 591 games

Börje Salming - 597 games

Auston Matthews - 499 points in 444 games

Mitch Marner - 497 points in 464 games

Matthews, Marner and William Nylander are tied for the team's point lead this season, all recording 42 points through 37 games.



McDavid eyes 500th assist

Out west, superstar Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers also has a chance to make some history of his own Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.

The 25-year-old is just two assists away from reaching 500 for his career which would make him the fifth quickest player to reach the mark in NHL history.

Wayne Gretzky, the all-time assist leader with 1,963, reached 500 helpers in 352 games. Mario Lemieux did it in 433 games, Peter Stastny in 507 games and Bobby Orr in 522 games. McDavid has reached 498 assists over 525 career games.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is currently the quickest active player to get to 500 assists, doing so in 554 games.