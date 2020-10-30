14m ago
Leafs bring back Hutchinson on two-way deal
Michael Hutchinson is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs signed the veteran goaltender to a two-year, two-way contract on Friday, with average annual value of $725,000 at the NHL level.
TSN.ca Staff
Hutchinson, 30, split the 2019-20 season at the NHL level between the Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche, posting a 5-9-1 record, posting a 3.47 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. He appeared in four playoff games with the Avalanche, going 2-1 with a .910 save percentage.
In 127 career NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, Leafs and Avalanche, Hutchinson has a 51-52-14 record with a 2.80 GAAand a .905 save percentage.
Hutchinson is the second goaltender the Maple Leafs have added in free agency, joining Aaron Dell, who signed a one-year deal earlier this month.