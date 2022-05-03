Robertson among Leafs' call-ups for playoffs

Forward Nick Robertson was among 10 players recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, following Game 1 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Forwards Joey Anderson, Pontus Holmberg, Dmitry Ovchinnikov, Brett Seney and Alex Steeves, along with defenceman Mac Hollowell, Filip Kral and Kristians Rubins as well as goalie Michael Hutchinson were also recalled.

Roberston, 20, scored one goal in 10 games for the Leafs this season.

The Leafs defeated the Lightning 5-0 in the series opener on Monday.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday in Toronto.