Leafs' Muzzin (LBI) out at least three weeks
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin will miss a minimum of three weeks with a lower-body injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Muzzin played 9:57 in Game 6 against the Montreal Canadiens before exiting with the injury during the second period, he was later ruled out from returning to the game.
The 32-year-old played in all six previous games in the series and scored two goals with an assist. He also has a plus-2 rating.
Rasmus Sandin will replace Muzzin in the lineup for Game 7.