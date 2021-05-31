Leafs' Muzzin (LBI) out at least three weeks

Noodles: Missing Muzzin would be 'a massive blow' for Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin will miss a minimum of three weeks with a lower-body injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Monday.

Sheldon Keefe says Jake Muzzin is out a minimum three weeks @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 31, 2021

Muzzin played 9:57 in Game 6 against the Montreal Canadiens before exiting with the injury during the second period, he was later ruled out from returning to the game.

The 32-year-old played in all six previous games in the series and scored two goals with an assist. He also has a plus-2 rating.

Rasmus Sandin will replace Muzzin in the lineup for Game 7.