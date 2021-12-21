Oilers, Sens and Jackets the latest NHL teams to shut down through holiday break

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forwards David Kampf and Ilya Mikheyev, goaltender Petr Mrazek, and defenceman Rasmus Sandin into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Tuesday. Goaltending coach Steve Briere and an additional member of the team's medical staff have also been placed in the protocols.

Kampf, 26, has registered four goals and five assists in 30 games in his first season with the Leafs. Mikheyev, 27, has played just one game this season due to various injuries.

Mrazek, 29, has posted a 2-1 record with a 4.13 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in three games this season.

Sandin, 21, has registered eight assists in 25 games this season.

The Maple Leafs placed T.J. Brodie, Jack Campbell, Travis Dermott, and head coach Sheldon Keefe in the protocols over the weekend.