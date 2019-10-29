41m ago
Muzzin won't return vs. Caps with leg injury
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin has left tonight's game against the Washington Capitals with a leg injury and will not return.
TSN.ca Staff
Muzzin appeared to suffer the injury off a hit from Tom Wilson in the first period.
In 13 games this season, Muzzin has three goals and nine points.