Muzzin won't return vs. Caps with leg injury

Up Next

Up Next

Kapanen says Leafs must show more grit: 'Teams try to bully us'

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin has left tonight's game against the Washington Capitals with a leg injury and will not return.

Jake Muzzin will not return to tonight's game due to injury (leg). #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 30, 2019

Muzzin appeared to suffer the injury off a hit from Tom Wilson in the first period.

In 13 games this season, Muzzin has three goals and nine points.