Marner gets a night off as Leafs aim to stay healthy, 'feel good' ahead of playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Friday that forward Mitch Marner will sit out the team's final regular season game in Winnipeg against the Jets.

Marner, Keefe explained, is simply being given rest time in preparation for the playoffs and Adam Brooks will take his place on the roster.

Marner, 24, has 20 goals and 67 points in 55 games this season.

Jack Campbell will start in goal for the Maple Leafs.