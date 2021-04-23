Thornton fined for interference on Perreault

Up Next

Up Next

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton was fined $3,017.24, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for interference on Winnipeg Jets' forward Mathieu Perreault Thursday.

Toronto’s Joe Thornton has been fined $3,017.24, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Interference on Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 23, 2021

Thornton received a penalty on the play midway through the 5-3 win over the Jets.

More details to come.