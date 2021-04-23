2h ago
Thornton fined for interference on Perreault
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton was fined $3,017.24, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for interference on Winnipeg Jets' forward Mathieu Perreault Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Maple Leafs 5, Jets 3
Thornton received a penalty on the play midway through the 5-3 win over the Jets.
