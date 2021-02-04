Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nic Petan will make his season debut against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.

Petan, who had three assists in 16 games with the Maple Leafs last season, is currently on the Maple Leafs taxi squad.

"I think it is working. We are providing more opportunity to more players," Keefe said Thursday of additional roster space this season. "We think that's healthy for the depth of our organization, to let players know there's lots of reasons to continue to work."

The 25-year-old Petan had 10 goals and 31 points in 25 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies last season.

In 129 NHL games, Petan has six goals and 27 points over his career with the Winnipeg Jets and Maple Leafs.