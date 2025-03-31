Maple Leafs emerge as favourite to win the Atlantic
The Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back from a tough overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks with back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks over the weekend.
Toronto pulled three points clear of Tampa Bay and Florida atop the Atlantic and is now the favourite to win the division at FanDuel.
Atlantic Division Winner
|Team
|GP
|PTS
|Odds
|Maple Leafs
|74
|94
|+110
|Panthers
|73
|91
|+210
|Lightning
|73
|91
|+220
The Maple Leafs went from +330 to +110 to win the division over the weekend. The Panthers are up to +210 from -135 over that same span. The Lightning ticked down from +230 to +220. Toronto plays Florida twice more and Tampa Bay once more this season.
Habs Snap Slide with Crucial Win Over Cats
The Montreal Canadiens upset the Florida Panthers 4-2 as a +265 underdog on Sunday to snap a five-game winless drought and pick up an important two points in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.
That win combined with the New York Islanders losing back-to-back games in regulation led to Montreal’s odds to make the playoffs getting cut from +240 to +168.
Eastern Conference - To Make The Playoffs
|Team
|GP
|Points
|Odds
|Senators
|73
|84
|OTB
|Canadiens
|73
|77
|+168
|Rangers
|74
|77
|+196
|Blue Jackets
|72
|75
|+350
|Islanders
|73
|74
|+800
|Red Wings
|73
|74
|+1200
The Islanders odds to make the playoffs ballooned from +320 to +800 following the back-to-back regulation losses. The Devils and Flyers are the only two Eastern Conference teams in action tonight.