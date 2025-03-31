The Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back from a tough overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks with back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks over the weekend.

Toronto pulled three points clear of Tampa Bay and Florida atop the Atlantic and is now the favourite to win the division at FanDuel.



Atlantic Division Winner Team GP PTS Odds Maple Leafs 74 94 +110 Panthers 73 91 +210 Lightning 73 91 +220



The Maple Leafs went from +330 to +110 to win the division over the weekend. The Panthers are up to +210 from -135 over that same span. The Lightning ticked down from +230 to +220. Toronto plays Florida twice more and Tampa Bay once more this season.

Habs Snap Slide with Crucial Win Over Cats



The Montreal Canadiens upset the Florida Panthers 4-2 as a +265 underdog on Sunday to snap a five-game winless drought and pick up an important two points in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

That win combined with the New York Islanders losing back-to-back games in regulation led to Montreal’s odds to make the playoffs getting cut from +240 to +168.



Eastern Conference - To Make The Playoffs Team GP Points Odds Senators 73 84 OTB Canadiens 73 77 +168 Rangers 74 77 +196 Blue Jackets 72 75 +350 Islanders 73 74 +800 Red Wings 73 74 +1200



The Islanders odds to make the playoffs ballooned from +320 to +800 following the back-to-back regulation losses. The Devils and Flyers are the only two Eastern Conference teams in action tonight.

