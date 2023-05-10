The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers are tied 0-0 after the first period in Game 4 of their second-round showdown Wednesday night.

Florida leads the best-of-seven series 3-0 and can advance to the Eastern Conference Final with a victory.

Joseph Woll got the start in net for Toronto Wednesday night after Ilya Samsonov left injured in Game 3. Woll has stopped eight through the opening 20 minutes, including a handful on a Florida power play late in the frame.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside all six attempts fired his way.

After winning their first playoff series since 2004 in six games against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round, the Leafs fell into an 0-3 hole and haven’t scored more than two goals in a game since April 24.

Toronto had the chance to cut into the series deficit Sunday night but Sam Reinhart scored the overtime winner as the Panthers pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink of elimination.

If necessary, Game 5 will go Friday night from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.