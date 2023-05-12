The Florida Panthers lead the Maple Leafs 2-0 after the first period in Game 5 Friday night as Toronto looks to avoid elimination, trailing 3-1 in the second-round series.

The Maple Leafs fell into an early hole when Alex Kerfoot was sent off for high-sticking, giving the Panthers a man-advantage. After a scramble in front of the Toronto net, the puck jetted out to defenceman Aaron Ekblad, who fired one past a partially-screened Joseph Woll to give the vistor's the first goal of the game.

The Panthers doubled their lead late in the frame when Anthony Duclair fed Carter Verhaeghe, who scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Ekblad was later sent off for tripping and Radko Gudas got two minutes for interference, but Toronto was unable to solve Sergei Bobrovsky on either power play.

Florida fired 12 shots on net through the opening 20 minutes while Toronto tallied 13.

The Maple Leafs fell behind 3-0 in the series but held off elimination Wednesday night with a 2-1 Game 4 win in Sunrise, Fla., behind goals from Mitch Marner and William Nylander. Woll made 24 saves in his first career playoff start after he was thrust into action when Ilya Samsonov went down with injury in Game 3.

If necessary, Game 6 will go Sunday night back in Florida.