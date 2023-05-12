The Florida Panthers lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 through the opening two periods of Game 5 Friday night.

It looked like Morgan Rielly scored his second goal of the game late in the second period, tucking one past the right pad of Sergei Bobrovsky, but a replay review upheld the call on the ice, which was no goal.

The game was briefly delayed as fans threw items onto the ice at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto trails 3-1 in the series and needs to win to avoid elimination, which would send the Panthers to the Eastern Conference Final.

The Maple Leafs fell into an early hole when Alex Kerfoot was sent off for high-sticking, giving the Panthers a man-advantage. After a scramble in front of the Toronto net, the puck jetted out to defenceman Aaron Ekblad, who fired one past a partially-screened Joseph Woll to give the vistiors the first goal of the game.

The Panthers doubled their lead late in the frame when Anthony Duclair fed Carter Verhaeghe, who scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Mid-way through the second period, Rielly got the Leafs on the board with a wrist shot from the point that made its way through Bobrovsky. The goal, which was Rielly's fourth of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, cut the Florida lead to 2-1.

The Maple Leafs have fired 29 shots through the opening 40 minutes compared to 29 for the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs fell behind 3-0 in the series but held off elimination Wednesday night with a 2-1 Game 4 win in Sunrise, Fla., behind goals from Mitch Marner and William Nylander. Woll made 24 saves in his first career playoff start after he was thrust into action when Ilya Samsonov went down with injury in Game 3.

If necessary, Game 6 will go Sunday night back in Florida.