The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers are tied 2-2 after the second period in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Ilya Samsonov exited the game in the first minute of the period after teammate Luke Schenn collided with the goaltender after tripping Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe. Samsonov remained down before leaving for the Leafs’ dressing room with the team’s trainer and was replaced by backup Joseph Woll.

Schenn was given a two-minute minor for tripping Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair tied the game 1-1 on the power play with his second of the playoffs. Aaron Ekblad picked up the assist on the goal.

Gustafsson would regain the Leafs’ lead after banking a goal in off of Panthers defenceman Marc Staal to make it 2-1.

Verhaeghe got the tying goal to make it 2-2 with his fourth of the playoffs after a shot from defenceman Radko Gudas went off Verhaege and deflected past Woll.

The Panthers will have 33 seconds of power-play time to open the third period.

Sam Lafferty opened the scoring early in the first period with his first career NHL playoff goal, beating Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on a 2-on-1 off a pass from David Kampf.