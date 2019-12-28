Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev has had successful surgery to repair an artery and tendons in his wrist and is expected to make a full recovery, but will miss at least three months with the injury, the team and his agent Dan Milstein announced on Saturday.

A more accurate timeline will be provided in 90 days.

Ilya Mikheyev of the Toronto Maple Leafs has had a successful surgery to repair an artery and tendons in his wrist. He is expected to make a full recovery but a more accurate timeline for his return will be provided in 90 days. — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) December 28, 2019

The rookie forward left Toronto's game against New Jersey on Friday night with what the team called a "significant laceration" to his wrist.

The team said the 25-year-old was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update following the game, "[Mikheyev's] getting evaluated and it’s a deep cut, and now we're just gonna have to get it sorted out."

Keefe noted that players were asking for updates during stoppages, just seeing if he was alright and added, "He’ll stay here in Jersey tonight and get evaluated to figure out what needs to be done.”

Devils forward Jesper Bratt was tripped up after attempting a shot on goal and his skate appeared to catch Mikheyev's right hand as he skated by.

“It’s terrifying." Michael Hutchinson said about seeing Mikheyev rush off the ice, "All of a sudden I could just see a ton of blood coming from somewhere and a lot more than a usual hi-stick or anything like that. Hopefully he’s alright.”

John Tavares said Mikheyev’s injury took emotional toll on the Leafs. “It was obviously scary there, and to see that much blood. That’s obviously a guy that we care deeply about.”

Mikheyev scored his 8th goal of the season earlier in the game. The 25-year-old rookie also has 15 assists for 23 points in 38 games.