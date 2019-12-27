Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev left Toronto's game against New Jersey on Friday night with what the team called a "significant laceration" to his wrist.

The team said the 25-year-old was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Devils forward Jesper Bratt was tripped up after attempting a shot on goal and his skate appeared to catch Mikheyev's right hand as he skated by.

Mikheyev scored his 8th goal of the season earlier in the game. The 25-year-old rookie also has 15 assists for 23 points in 38 games.

More details to follow.